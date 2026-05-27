‘They Have Gone Crazy’: Donald Trump Slams NYT, CNN, and WSJ Over West Asia and Iran Conflict Coverage

US President Donald Trump has escalated his ongoing feud with mainstream media organizations and Democratic politicians, utilizing a highly detailed, satirical scenario to accuse them of maintaining an irreconcilable bias against his administration's West Asia strategy. In a statement posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, the President claimed that major news outlets have become so fundamentally partisan that they would actively misrepresent a total, unambiguous military capitulation by Iran as an American defeat. To illustrate his point, Trump laid out an extreme, hypothetical scenario of complete Iranian submission, suggesting that even a total collapse of the country's armed forces would be spun positively by the press.

"If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting 'I surrender, I surrender' while wildly waving the representative White Flag," Trump wrote, "The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close."

He concluded the message by writing, "The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!" While the post underscores the President's intense frustration with the current media landscape, he did not cite any specific news broadcast or article that prompted the midnight commentary. The remarks mark the latest chapter in a prolonged dispute between the White House and major publications regarding the conflict in West Asia. Last month, Trump demanded an apology from The New York Times over what he characterized as false reporting. He similarly targeted The Wall Street Journal's editorial board after it published a piece suggesting his declarations of victory over Iran were "premature." In response, Trump maintained that Iran had been "totally obliterated, militarily and otherwise."

‘They Have Gone Crazy’

The verbal sparring comes against a backdrop of highly volatile military developments. On Sunday, the US military carried out what the Pentagon termed "self-defence strikes" against Iranian missile launch installations and naval vessels operating near the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. Those strikes occurred despite a fragile ceasefire agreement currently in place between the two nations. Following the operation, Tehran issued a statement condemning the American military action, calling it a demonstration of Washington's "dishonesty and unreliability," even as back-channel diplomatic negotiations continue behind closed doors to de-escalate the broader regional crisis.

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