MHA Reconstitutes Empowered Groups for COVID-19 Response Activities

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday reconstituted empowered groups for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities."Due to appointment/transfer/superannuation of Chairperson and members of some of these Empowered Groups, the reconstitution of the empowered groups is necessary," said an order issued by the MHA.The 11 empowered groups of officers were constituted on March 29.The Central Government had set up 11 empowered groups for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to COVID-19.These empowered groups were set up under the Disaster Management Act. The Department of Expenditure has issued special instructions to enable expeditious decision-making in procurement matters.Meanwhile, the MHA on Friday extended lockdown for two weeks with effect from May 4."After a comprehensive review, and in view of the Lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India (GoI) issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the Lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020," an official release said. (ANI)

