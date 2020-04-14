Migrant Workers in Hyderabad Claim That Authorities Have Neglected Them

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Migrant workers in Hyderabad claimed that they are being neglected by the authorities and they have said that it is better to die in their native places.Migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living at the airport colony in the Shamshabad area of Hyderabad are worried that there is no one to care for them and there is no arrangement of food, water or other essentials and they are facing a lot of troubles due to lockdown."Our Prime Minister and our state Chief Minister KC Rao said the migrants would not face any problems during the lockdown. But the leaders and officials have not been able to keep those promises," one of the migrant workers said.Arjun Kumar, a migrant worker while speaking to ANI said, "We are facing a lot of problems in the lockdown. We have no food and water. Our shelters are being taken away as we are unable to pay the rent due to no work. If we move out, the police send us back.""The ration we had has finished and some locals tell that they will provide ration but they did not turn up. We do not have a single rupee left. We want to go back to our villages, as it is better to die there than dying here. I request Modi ji to arrange transport for us or allow a free passage to our native place," he added.Jitender, another migrant worker said, "There are 50 migrant workers stuck here due to the lockdown. We don't have any work to do and we are facing many problems like not getting food. We are facing a lot of difficulties. A person approached us, noted all our details, including bank account number, mobile number, etc and said we will receive ration in the next two days but now eight days have passed and we have not received anything.""I urge our Prime Minister Modi Ji and UP Chief Minister Yogi Ji to help us in getting back to our village. We do not know about coronavirus but we shall die due to hunger. If officers give a chance to walk to the villages, we will return to our native places rather than die starving here." (ANI)

