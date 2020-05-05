Migrants Block Road in Punjab's Ludhiana over Unavailability of Ration

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): Migrant workers blocked road in Ludhiana's Dhandari on Sunday, allegedly over unavailability of ration.Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Pradeep Agrawal, said: "We have made a system where message is sent to people's contact number, notifying them of date, time and location for ration distribution.""I request people to call us up on the helpline numbers, we will revert within 24 hours and give you the details of designated spots for the distribution of ration," he said.According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 4:00 AM on Monday, 1102 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Punjab with 117 cured/migrated/discharged and 21 deaths.The number of cases in the country continued to rise on Monday with the total reaching 42,836. The total number of cases include 29,685 active cases, 11,762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,389 deaths. (ANI)

