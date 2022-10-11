Melbourne, Oct 11: Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh has termed young allrounder Cameron Green an "incredible" talent and said the 23-year-old's willingness to learn from experienced players makes him special. Green was a surprise exclusion from defending champions Australia's 15-member T20 World Cup squad but could likely get a place in the side after it was revealed on Monday that left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is in a race against time to get fit for the showpiece event. Green has had an incredible 2021/22 Ashes series and recently smashed two half-centuries in the three-match away T20I series against India, besides also being useful with the ball.ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Gary Kirsten, Ex-India Coach, Included in Netherlands Coaching Staff

"He's (Green) been incredible and he's got a really good head on his shoulders, I think for Cam especially these last 12 months, it's the amount of learning he has done," Marsh told SEN 1170 Mornings on Tuesday. "He's been put in a lot of different scenarios, he's played his first sub-continent tours and he's spent a lot of time away from home. There's all these things that people probably don't understand, you burst onto the scene at international cricket, you're playing in different conditions and scenarios, all his learnings from the last 12 months are going to hold him in good stead for the future.

"I think he's doing a brilliant job, he's learning, he's loves being around the group and we love having him around the group, he's a great assest for our country." After opening the batting in the first T20I against England, Green will fall back to his usual middle-order position in the remaining two matches as skipper Aaron Finch has confirmed he will partner David Warner at the top of the batting order.Melbourne, Oct 11 (IANS) Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh has termed young allrounder Cameron Green an "incredible" talent and said the 23-year-old's willingness to learn from experienced players makes him special.

Green was a surprise exclusion from defending champions Australia's 15-member T20 World Cup squad but could likely get a place in the side after it was revealed on Monday that left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is in a race against time to get fit for the showpiece event. Green has had an incredible 2021/22 Ashes series and recently smashed two half-centuries in the three-match away T20I series against India, besides also being useful with the ball. "He's (Green) been incredible and he's got a really good head on his shoulders, I think for Cam especially these last 12 months, it's the amount of learning he has done," Marsh told SEN 1170 Mornings on Tuesday.

"He's been put in a lot of different scenarios, he's played his first sub-continent tours and he's spent a lot of time away from home. There's all these things that people probably don't understand, you burst onto the scene at international cricket, you're playing in different conditions and scenarios, all his learnings from the last 12 months are going to hold him in good stead for the future. "I think he's doing a brilliant job, he's learning, he's loves being around the group and we love having him around the group, he's a great assest for our country." After opening the batting in the first T20I against England, Green will fall back to his usual middle-order position in the remaining two matches as skipper Aaron Finch has confirmed he will partner David Warner at the top of the batting order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).