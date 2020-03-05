Mushfiqur Rahim Returns to Bangladesh T20I Squad Against Zimbabwe

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar 5 (ANI): Wicket keeper Mushfiqur Rahim has returned to the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Thursday.Earlier, 32-year-old Rahim had opted out of the Pakistan tour. Mohammad Saifuddin, who too had missed the Pakistan tour, has also been named in the squad.Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed is the lone uncapped players in the side.Bangladesh have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh secured a 169 runs victory in the first ODI while in the second ODI, the side defeated Zimbabwe by four runs. Earlier, the side defeated Zimbabwe in the one-off Test.Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Liton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain , Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.Team's fixtures against Zimbabwe:March 9 1st T20I Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Mirpur)March 11 2nd T20I Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Mirpur). (ANI)

