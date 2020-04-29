MVA Leaders Request Guv to Consider Cabinet Proposal for Uddhav Thackeray's Legislative Council Nomination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday to discuss and request him to consider the Cabinet proposal for the nomination of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the state's Legislative Council.The Maharashtra Cabinet had on Monday once again asked the Governor to nominate Thackeray to the state Legislative Council. This was the second recommendation sent by the Cabinet, which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as per an official release.Earlier on April 9, the state Cabinet had recommended Thackeray's name for one of the two vacant MLC seats that were to be nominated by Koshyari to the Legislative Council to avoid a constitutional crisis.Thackeray was sworn-in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28, last year. He is currently not a member of either of the House -- Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council.According to the Constitution, Thackeray has to be elected to either Assembly or Council within six months in order to continue in his post. (ANI)

