Nagpur City's COVID-19 Positive Cases Grow to 255

Nagpur, May 7 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Nagpur city of Maharashtra went up to 255 on Thursday with 93 persons testing positive in two days, authorities said.

As many as 68 persons tested positive on Wednesday alone, while 25 others were found infected till Thursday afternoon, the district information office said.

Most of these 93 new patients are from the COVID-19 hotspot areas in the city, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)