As Navratri festivities started on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and more, have taken to social media to express their spirit of devotion and extend greetings. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted pictures of Goddess Durga and wrote the mantra, "T 4051 - Ya devee sarvabhooteshu shakti-roopen sansthita. Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah." Navratri 2021: Sara Ali Khan Starts the Auspicious Festival by Praying at Karni Mata Temple in Udaipur (View Pic).

Along with it, Bachchan added his greetings for Navratri, "Navratri ke paavan parv par haardik shubhkaamnaen." (Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.) Shilpa Shetty took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of her Navratri preparations in which idols and offerings can be seen while the aarti "Om Jai Ambe Gauri" plays in the background. Along with it, she wrote the mantra, "Sarva mangala mangalye shive sarvartha ssdhike. Sharanye trayambake gauri narayani namostetu." Kajol Wishes Everyone A Fun-Filled And Safe Navratri! (View Pic).

Shilpa also added her greeting, "Shardiya Navratri ki aap sabhi ko dher saari shubhkaamnayein. DurgaMaa ka aashirwaad hum sab par hamesha bana rahe. Happy Navratri! #JaiMataDi #Navratri #ShardiyaNavratri #DurgaMaa." (Wishing you all a very Happy Shardiya Navratri. May Durga Ma's blessings be with all of us always.) Kajol shared a selfie on her Twitter handle in which she looks gorgeous, dressed in a white-and-yellow saree.

She added her message, "May Maa Durga bestow us with her blessings this Navratri. Have a fun-filled and safe Navratri. #Navratri." Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared artwork of Goddess Durga. "Subho Devi Pakhsh. Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, an abundance of hope and courage...and of course love!!! Happy Durga Puja and a blessed Navratri to you and all your loved ones!!! I love you guys beyond," she captioned the post.

Actor-politician Hema Malini also shared a digital artwork of Goddess Durga on her Twitter handle and penned her greetings, "The auspicious Navaratras begin today, when Ma Durga resides amongst us for 9 days, showering her blessings and ending with Vijaya Dashami to celebrate the conquest of the evil Mahishasura. May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri!"

Bollywood Celebs Navratri Greetings

Amitabh Bachchan

T 4051 - या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्ति-रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥ 🙏🙏🙏🚩🚩🚩🌹🌹🌹🌹 "नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं" pic.twitter.com/2rExCfvdJC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 6, 2021

Shilpa Shetty

सर्व मंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके | शरण्ये त्रयम्बके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते ||🌷 ~ Shardiya Navratri ki aap sabhi ko dher saari shubhkaamnayein🙏 DurgaMaa ka aashirwaad hum sab par hamesha bana rahe🌷🙏 Happy Navratri!#JaiMataDi #Navratri #ShardiyaNavratri #DurgaMaa pic.twitter.com/EQnh4bvjPP — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 7, 2021

Kajol

May Maa durga bestow us with her blessings this Navratri.✨ Have a fun-filled and safe Navratri. 🙏🏼#Navratri pic.twitter.com/MMXfQXNnIA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 7, 2021

Hema Malini

Ma Durga is worshipped for the first 3 days of Navratri followed by Ma Laxmi for the next 3 days. Last 3 days of Navratri are devoted to Ma Saraswati. “या देवी सर्व भूतेषु, शक्तिरूपेण संस्थिता, नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:” Pranams to Ma Durga🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 7, 2021

Sushmita Sen

Subho Devi Pakhsh 😍🙏❤️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, abundance of hope & courage…and of course love!!!🥰😊💃🏻Happy Durga Puja & a blessed Navratri to you & all your loved ones!!!🙏😇💃🏻❤️ I love you guys beyond… Dugga Dugga 🤗🙏🌈 pic.twitter.com/6hGemyMEDu — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) October 6, 2021

Navratri is a nine-day long festival celebrated to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga and her mighty valour. The auspicious festival typically falls twice a year- the Sharada Navaratri near autumn equinox (September-October) and the Vasanta Navaratri near spring equinox (March-April). This year's Sharada Navaratri will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15.

