Lyricist Raqueeb Alam has broken his silence regarding the viral backlash against the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" from the film KD: The Devil. In a recent interview, Alam distanced himself from the track’s suggestive content, revealing that he had initially refused to work on the project due to its "vulgar" nature. Nora Fatehi New Song Lyrics and Controversy: Actress Faces Backlash for 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' Vulgarity With Sanjay Dutt (Watch Video).

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, was recently pulled from YouTube and streaming platforms following a notice from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and widespread public criticism.

‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Lyricist Raqueeb Alam Says He Refused To Write the Song

Speaking to HT City, Alam clarified that the lyrics were not his original creation but a literal translation of the Kannada version written by the film's director, Prem. Alam expressed deep regret over being associated with the track, stating he felt "humiliated" by the credit.

"I did not write these lyrics; they were written by the film's director Prem in Kannada," Alam told the publication. "When I was asked to write all this, I refused, saying such songs won't work and will be censored too."

Forced Translation of Vulgar Content

According to Alam, the production team insisted on a "word-for-word" adaptation to ensure the Hindi version matched the original Kannada meter. He specifically highlighted that controversial terms used in the song were already present in the source material.

"They told me to only literally translate the Kannada version and give it to them," Alam explained. "Words like 'choosega' and 'chaatega' are all there in the original version only."

He further criticised the song’s attempt to use an alcohol bottle as a metaphor for the suggestive lines, noting, "In the end, they say the entire song is about an alcohol bottle. But before that, everything is so vulgar. I had refused. Why would I need to write such songs?"

Maintaining Professional Reputation

The lyricist, known for his work on major projects like Pushpa and the upcoming film Peddi, emphasised that this style of writing does not reflect his professional standards. He noted that while his high-quality work often goes unnoticed, this controversy has brought unwanted negative attention.

"When I write good songs, people don't notice," Alam remarked. "I am doing such good work; why would I need to write such songs? Even in Bhojpuri, where double-meaning songs happen, I am against it. It shouldn't be this obscene."

New Clean Version of ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ in Development

In light of the national outcry and legal pressure, the filmmakers have reportedly asked Alam to pen a revised, "clean" version of the track. This updated version is expected to replace the original on digital platforms once it passes the necessary certifications. ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Controversy: Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘KD: The Devil’ Song To Be Banned in India After Censor Board Complaint – Reports.

For now, the original video remains offline as the industry grapples with the fallout from what many, including singer Armaan Malik, have described as a "new low" for Hindi film music.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).