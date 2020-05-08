NCW Seeks Action Taken Report from Haryana Police over Gang-rape of Migrant Woman

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The National Commission for Women on Friday sought a detailed action taken report from the Haryana police after a migrant woman was allegedly gang-raped by two people in the state's Hisar district.

According to a media report, a migrant woman was gang-raped by two people in a village in Hisar on May 2.

The NCW said it is concerned about the safety and security of woman and despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, crimes against women continue to occur.

"In view of the above, the commission has written to Manoj Yadava, Director General of Police, Haryana with a copy to Superintendent of Police in Hisar, for a detailed action taken report be sent to the commission at earliest," the NCW said in a statement.

