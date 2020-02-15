NDMC Employees Association Alleges Bank Accounts of 200 Members Hacked, Lakhs of Rupees Siphoned off

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Employees Association of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has alleged that lakhs of rupees were siphoned off from bank accounts of its 200 members using forged ATM cards in the last few days.The NDMC Employees Association in a written letter to the management has alleged that the forgery has possibly been done by "cloning of ATM cards", most of which belonged to the State Bank of India (SBI)."The incident came on record when Amir Yadav, an employee of NDMC registered an FIR at Mandir Marg police station and SBI Branch on February 9. Yadav's Rs 15,000 had been illegally withdrawn through ATM at Munirka at 8:23 pm on February 7, when he (victim) was at his home...Mostly (these) cases of frauds conducted from SBI accounts. Now approximately more than 200 employees are suffering as they lost their money that was illegally withdrawn from different locations," the letter by NDMC Employees Association on Thursday read.According to the letter, some employees have alleged that cloning of ATM cards possibly might have been carried out through an SBI ATM at "Regal near Dr Lal Path."Meanwhile, Deepak Yadav, Additional DCP, New Delhi said that the police department has begun their investigations after receiving complaints from two NDMC employees."We have received two complaints from NDMC employees regarding the withdrawal of money from their accounts without their permission. We are inquiring into these complaints," Yadav told ANI.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)