Nearly 2,300 Vehicles Penalised, 115 Seized for Lockdown Violation: Noida Police

Noida (UP), May 20 (PTI) Nearly 2,300 vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, were penalised and 115 impounded across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying lockdown curbs on Wednesday, police said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police stepped up vigilance on road traffic violations as new guidelines which permit some ease in movement kicked in during the fourth phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to police data, 5,353 vehicles -- 1,788 four-wheelers, 3,392 two-wheelers and 173 three-wheelers -- were checked across 120 barrier points in the western Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi.

Challans were issued to 488 four-wheelers, 1,764 two-wheelers and 29 three-wheelers, the 24-hour, the data showed.

As many as 115 vehicles, including 85 two-wheelers, 24 three-wheelers and six four-wheelers were impounded, the police said.

Also FIRs were registered in eight cases against erring vehicles, it said.

A total fine of Rs 36,200 was recovered from the erring vehicles, it added.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on May 19 issued new guidelines for the lockdown which, among others, allow movement of two people on a two-wheeler given one of them is a female and both are wearing helmets.

In case of four-wheelers, two people besides the driver will be allowed inside a vehicle. Up to two children will be allowed to travel in a car additionally, it stated.

On a three-wheeler, two people besides a driver will be allowed and all of them have to cover their faces with masks, according to the guidelines.

