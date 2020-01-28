No Other Options Was Left: Hardeep Puri over Flight Restrictions on Kunal Kamra

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): After IndiGo suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying in its airline for six months, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that there was no other option but to impose restrictions."Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers the safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," he tweeted.IndiGo barred Kamra from flying in its airline for six months after the latter accosted journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight and made a video of it.The airline stated that Kamra's conduct onboard was "unacceptable behaviour".Kamra and Goswami were travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow today. In the video posted by Kamra on its Twitter handle, Goswami, who can be seen glued to his laptop did not respond to the comedian's questions and comments."In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo said in a statement.The airline has advised passengers to refrain from indulging in "personal slander" whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers. (ANI)

