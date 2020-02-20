Non-veg Dishes Was Never a Part of the National Museum's Menu

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Non-veg food was never a part of the National Museum's menu said Additional Director General (ADG) Subrata Nath on Thursday."Non-veg food was never a part of the National Museum's menu. The organiser of the week-long exhibition-cum-event included non-veg food in the menu which has been dropped," Nath told ANI on Thursday.'Historical Gastronomica: The Indus Dining Experience' is being organised from February 19 to 15 at the National Museum.Earlier also, Nath had said that the exhibition-cum-event will include only vegetarian dishes keeping in line with the 'traditions' of the Museum. (ANI)

