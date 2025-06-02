Bhubaneswar, June 2: The police arrested a woman and her son for allegedly killing her husband in Odisha's Nayagarh district, an officer said. The deceased was identified as Sishir Sahu, a forester in Sarankul Pancharida range of Nayagarh district. A day after recovering the half-burnt body of Sishir, the police arrested the deceased's wife and son after conducting a crime scene recreation, said Jyoti Ranjan Samantaray, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Nayagarh on Sunday. Odisha Shocker: Teen Girl Kills Adoptive Mother in Gajapati District, Accused Along With 2 Male Friends Arrested.

The deceased's wife Namita also sustained minor burn injuries while their son Abhisek was unharmed in the incident at their house in Baramasidanda area of the district on Friday night, he said. Namita with the help of Abhisek poured petrol on her husband and set him on fire following a heated argument, Samantaray said. The police said a team of fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flame. They recovered the half-charred body of Sahu who was trapped inside the house and started an investigation by detaining his wife and son. Cuttack Shocker: Naked Youth Sexually Abuses Woman, Masturbates in Front of Her in Odisha; Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

"During interrogation, Sahu's wife and son confessed to the crime. As per preliminary investigation, the reason behind the crime is family dispute. The forester was not visiting home regularly and not staying for much time at home," the police officer said.

