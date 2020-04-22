Over 6L Workers Given Job Under MNREGA in Rajastahn: Pilot

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said more than 6.08 lakh workers were given employment in last four days under MNREGA scheme in rural areas.

Only 62,000 workers were employed due to the lockdown till 17 April.

Keeping in view the utility of MNREGA in rural areas, emphasis was laid on employing more and more workers, due to which the employment of workers has increased from 62,000 to more than 6.08 lakh in just four days, Pilot said in a statement.

He said efforts are on to achieve the goal of employing maximum workers by motivating and making people aware of their demand for work.

The deputy chief minister on Wednesday also inspected arrangements under the Panchayat Samiti Chaksu and gave necessary guidelines.

He reviewed the hygiene measures taken by MNREGA workers and also instructed officials about maintaining coronavirus guidelines.

Pilot said economic activities are almost closed due to lockdown, so MNREGA works can be a main source of income in rural areas.

The wages received under MNREGA scheme will increase the purchasing power of people in rural areas, which will support the rural economy, he said.

