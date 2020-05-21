Pakistan's Commitment to Peace Has Grown: Alice Wells

World. (File Image)

Washington, May 21 (PTI) A senior US diplomat on Wednesday said Pakistan's commitment to peace has grown as it has started taking steps to curtail terrorist groups and their funding.

Alice G Wells, US State Department's top official for Central and South Asia, told reporters during a conference call that the suspension of security assistance by President Donald Trump in 2018 marked a fundamental change in the country's approach towards Islamabad.

“The South Asia strategy made it clear that Pakistan needed to take decisive action against these groups, particularly those who support the conflict in Afghanistan and threaten regional stability,” Wells said.

Since then, the United States has seen constructive steps by Pakistan to encourage the Taliban to advance the Afghan peace process, Wells said.

“Pakistan has also taken initial steps towards curtailing other terrorist groups that threatened the region such as arresting and prosecuting (terrorists) and beginning to dismantle terrorist financing structures. As Pakistan's commitment to peace in the region has grown, we're seeing initial growth in our relationships, particularly in trade,” she added.

