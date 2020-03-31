COVID-19 in Delhi: People Who Attended Prayer From from March 13-15 at Nizamuddin to Undergo Test for Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 31: People who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13-15 at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi were sent to Lok Nayak Hospital for coronavirus test on Monday night. After Delhi witnessed 87 coronavirus cases, Nizamuddin emerged as a hotspot after a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat earlier this month, violated the lockdown conditions and several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering.

There are 79 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi as on Monday night, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to combat COVID-19. Six persons from Telangana who attended the religious prayer in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, have died of coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister's office (CMO) said on Monday. Worli Koliwada in Mumbai Sealed Completely After 6 People Test Positive For Coronavirus From The Area.

The government appealed to all those who had attended the Markaz prayers in Delhi to inform the authorities."All those, who went for the Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform authorities.

The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost. Anyone who has information about them should alert the government and authorities," the Medical and Health Department of Telangana stated in a statement. Two persons died in Gandhi Hospital while one each died in Apollo, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and in Gadwal.

There are 69 active cases of COVID-19 in Telangana and the death toll has reached seven in the state. One person was discharged after being treated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The Union Home Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases to 1,251 as on Monday. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202.

