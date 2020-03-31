Worli Koliwada in Mumbai Sealed Completely After 6 People Test Positive For Coronavirus From The Area

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 31: With six people testing positive from Worli Koliwada area, the Municipal Corporation has completely sealed off the entire fishing hamlet. According to a Times of India report, the first person to have tested positive is around 50 years and works in Trombay. The area has been cordoned off in such a manner so that no person can enter or leave. In case someone needs to step out for some essentials, then provisions are being made available by the civic body. The attempt is to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Aaditya Thackeray tweeted informing people that Koliwada and Janta Colony has been sealed off since 2 am on Monday and disinfection and fumigation process was on besides tracing people who have come in contact of those who have been tested positive. Coronavirus Cases Jump to 1251 in India as Country Sees Largest Spike in a Day With 227 New Cases in 24 Hours.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in India. The country is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus. However, the number of infected people, as well as the death toll, continues to increase. The Health Ministry on Monday confirmed that there is no record of community transmission in the country and it is still in the local transmission phase.

India witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases on Monday. Till now, 1,251 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country. According to numbers shared by the Health Ministry on Monday night, there were 1,116 active cases in the country and thirty-four people have died due to the outbreak.