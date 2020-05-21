PGA Pro Hoffman Says Tour's Return Plan Doesn't 'have All the Answers'

Los Angeles, May 21 (AFP) Charley Hoffman, one of the players providing input as the US PGA Tour plots its return from its coronavirus hiatus, says golfers will face a changed landscape when competition resumes.

"What we used to do and how easy, how fluid we had it is not going to be that way any more," Hoffman said on a Zoom conference with reporters on Wednesday.

"We can't just jump in a courtesy car and be at the course in eight minutes. "We'll just have to figure it out."

Hoffman, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, is chairman of the 16-member Player Advisory Council, which advises commissioner Jay Monahan and the Policy Board.

He said the Tour has prepared as well as possible for its scheduled restart at the Charles Schawb Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, June 11-14.

But, Hoffman said, the unexpected is sure to crop up.

"They're plans ... they're not set in stone and we're not acting like we have all the answers," Hoffman said.

"It's very comprehensive and detailed, but I wouldn't say it's the end-all by any means."

The tour will implement pre-tournament nasal swab tests for some 400 players, caddies and staff before each tournament. Players and caddies will answer health questions and have their temperatures taken every day at the course, where social distancing measures will be in force.

Many of the usual amenities offered -- on-site dining, dry cleaning and at some events courtesy cars -- will not be available, nor will families of players be able to attend. The tour will charter plans and arrange hotel accommodations for players and caddies in an effort to limit their possible exposure to the virus.

"The players are ready to go back and we have a great plan in place," Hoffman said, adding that he thought players would be raring to go after a break that began in March.

"I think everyone will be mentally sharp, not worn down by a long season," he said.

"Once that gun goes off it will be fun to get the juices going." (AFP)

