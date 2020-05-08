Pinnacle of Performance and Luxury from the World of BMW: Two New Iconic Avatars of the BMW 8 Series Now in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 8 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): The Gentleman Connoisseur: The first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is the most luxurious sports coupe ever built by BMW.Icon of Ecstasy: The first-ever BMW M8 Coupe drives the highest luxury model with maximum 'M' power.Chronicles of an emotion-stirring design, supreme driving dynamics and bespoke personalization.#THE8 # TheGentlemanConnoisseur #THEM8 #TheIconOfEcstacyNumber 8 has always embodied what a dream car means. The two most luxurious models from BMW - the first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe were launched in India today. Both models are available to order at all BMW dealerships.Building upon the dream car heritage, the first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe lives up to an uncompromising promise on every meter of asphalt. It is a sports car for four passengers. With its highly emotive, aesthetic design, superior dynamic ability and generous amount of interior space, this is the most luxurious sports coupe ever built by BMW.The first-ever BMW M8 Coupe embodies a perfect fusion of exceptional performance and progressive luxury. Within BMW's Luxury Class, this two-door four-seater sports car is the most powerful superlative - bold, audacious and uncompromising. Drawing on one of the most powerful engines from BMW M Gmbh, its M genes have been elegantly translated for everyday use. It offers luxurious ambience with the ultimate motorsport feeling, designed to challenge the limits of dynamic performance."Pioneers who have reached a superior level of excellence only settle for the best. They seek perfection in whatever they do and inspire others to achieve greater heights. It is as much about substance of character as it is about sophistication of personality. For these connoisseurs, BMW is rewriting the definition of luxury and performance," said Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India."The first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a creation between ambition and emotion, between presence and extravagance - an avantgarde choice for frontrunners who drive the future. On the other hand, with the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe, we are addressing our high performance-oriented customers. When they step inside the M8, they can measure acceleration, sense its power but for feelings, the only measuring instrument is still goosebumps - and that's what an M8 supplies in abundance. These two top-of-the-line offerings in the uber-luxury segment define everything that captures one's imagination," added Arlindo Teixeira.The standalone character of the first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe comes alive with a graceful elongated design, athletic proportions and an aura of sporting exclusivity. The two extra doors and impressive space combine with an extended wheelbase and exceptional ride comfort, making it an outstanding operator both in everyday driving and over longer journeys. For those who want an even sportier, bolder avatar of the first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, the 'M Sport' Edition is on offer. The first-ever BMW M8 Coupe provides maximum performance and a unique combination of racing flair with everyday usability. Excellent handling and supreme steering precision make it perfect for days when one wants to experience its sporting prowess. The first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe adapt perfectly to an exclusive lifestyle and also to personal taste. A multitude of bespoke personalization options are presented right from the moment customers configure their car. In addition, BMW Individual presents the most luxurious choice of special paint finishes, hand-crafted leather, interior trims and other equipment details of the highest quality that are available in a diverse range. Each car becomes a unique reflection of the owner's personal style statement.The cars are available as completely-built-up units in BS VI petrol variants. The ex-showroom prices are as follows -BMW 840i Gran Coupe - INR 1,29,90,000BMW 840i Gran Coupe 'M Sport' Edition - INR 1,55,00,000BMW M8 Coupe - INR 2,15,00,000*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Prices / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact a BMW dealership.Customers of the first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe will gain membership to the BMW Excellence Club. Synonymous with exclusivity, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers and curates unmatched experiences and benefits from the world of luxury, travel, lifestyle and sports and adventure. Its forte lies in creating 'money can't buy' experiences that customers can't find elsewhere. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.Using the recently introduced 'BMW Contactless Experience', customers will be able to select, customise and book the first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe or the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe from the comfort of their home. Once they login to www.bmw-contactless.in, they can explore a 360-degree view of vehicle exterior and interior along with all features and personalisation options at the click of a button. All queries on product, service packages and finance options can be addressed in real-time by interacting with a dealer representative online.Vehicle brochures, specification details and other documents are shared online avoiding any physical contact. Payments can also be made online in a secure way. Customers will receive their dream car at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitisation process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitised envelope. 