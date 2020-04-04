PM Modi, His Spain Counterpart Discuss Global Cooperation to Fight Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon on Saturday discussed international cooperation to fight the coronavirus, which has claimed over 60,000 lives globally.The two leaders held the discussion on a telephonic call during which they agreed to the utility of yoga and traditional herbal medicines for providing an easily accessible means of ensuring the psychological and physical health of people confined to their homes due to the pandemic, an official statement said.The statement said that the Spanish leader agreed with Prime Minister Modi's observation that "the world needed to define a new, human-centric concept of globalization for the post-COVID era."India has recorded 75 deaths due to COVID-19, while the total number of cases has climbed to 3,072, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday evening.Spain is among the hard-hit countries from coronavirus with over 11,000 deaths and 78,733 active cases of COVID-19. During the call, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his "deepest condolences" for the tragic loss of lives in Spain, and "offered his prayers for the speedy recovery of those still suffering from the disease."Prime Minister Modi assured the Spanish Prime Minister that India stands in solidarity with the "heroic" Spanish efforts, and would be ready to extend support to the best of its ability.The leaders agreed that their teams would remain in constant touch with respect to the evolving COVID-19 situation and the requirements emerging from it. (ANI)

