PM Narendra Modi Discusses COVID-19 With Donald Trump, Stresses on India-US Partnership to Fight Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic discussion with United States President Donald Trump on the COVID-19 outbreak. During the phone call, Modi stressed on the India-US bilateral partnership to jointly combat the pandemic. The phone call came amid alarming spike recorded in the number of coronavirus cases across the US. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The COVID-19 toll of infections climbed to 2,902 in India on Saturday -- a jump of nearly 601 patients in the last 24 hours. The US has also witnessed a meteoric rise, with the number of coronavirus cases shooting to 2,77,985. The country, by the time this report was published, had recorded 7,146 deaths.

While India is way less affected by COVID-19 as compared to most other countries, the nation fears a massive humanitarian crisis if the disease enters into community transmission stage. The country of 1.3 billion has so far recorded only 75 deaths. Coronavirus Live Tracker: Map The Spread of COVID-19 in India.

See PM Modi's Tweet After Discussion With Trump

Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

"Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," PM Modi said.

Both India and the US have adopted differing strategies so far in containing the virus. While the Trump administration has laid emphasis on revamping the health infrastructure, it has refrained from imposing a blanket lockdown citing the risk posed to the economy. The Modi government, however, decided to shut down the entire nation for 21 days from March 22 to prevent the virus from entering into the community transmission stage.