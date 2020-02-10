Priyanka Gandhi to Address More Than 6 Rallies in UP to Raise Farmers' Issues

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address more than six rallies in Uttar Pradesh starting February 23 to take on the BJP government on the farmers' issues.Her first rally will be on February 23 in Basti district in Uttar Pradesh.The Congress party will take on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government on issues like stray cattle, payment of dues to sugarcane farmers, irregularities in the procurement of paddy and suicide of farmers in Bundelkhand.The Congress will also ask for a loan waiver for farmers, 50 per cent subsidy on electricity bills, cowsheds and watchdog allowance in every village.Before this schedule, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Azamgarh on February 12 to meet those who suffered injuries in police's action during anti-CAA protest in the city. (ANI)

