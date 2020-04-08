Probiotics May Help Treat Acne

Washington D.C. [USA], April 8 (ANI): Probiotics can be an effective alternative to antibiotics to treat acne that is often caused due to chronic inflammation, suggests a recent analysis.The study was published in the journal Dermatologic Therapy.The analysis examined the results of all relevant published studies on the use of probiotics in creams or oral medications for treating acne. The results suggest that probiotics may help augment the skin's natural defences against acne."Further research is recommended that looks into the long-term effects of probiotics on acne lesions given the short-term type of studies cited," said senior author Masoumeh Mohamadi, MD, of Rasoul Akram Hospital, in Iran. (ANI)

