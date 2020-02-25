Protest Against Trump's Visit, 'yagna' in Favour Held at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A protest against US President Donald Trump's visit to India and one in favour it were held at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday.

A fringe right-wing outfit, Hindu Sena, organised a 'yagna' ahead of talks between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A few metres away, members of various Left outfits and women's groups protested against Trump's visit, saying it does not augur well for India.

Slogans of "Trump Go Back" were raised at the protest, which was attended by leader's like D Raja and Nilotpal Basu.

Raja expressed concern that India was not pursuing an independent foreign policy and was "bowing down" to the US "imperialist power".

The Hindu Sena, meanwhile, performed an hour-long 'yagna' to seek blessings for Modi and Trump.

"We performed the rituals to seek God's blessings for PM Narendra Modi and Trump as they begin their talks and to pray that they can work together to eradicate terrorism," said Vishnu Gupta, the outfit's leader.

Trump arrived in India on Monday for his maiden visit to India. He visited Ahmedabad where he attended the 'Namaste Trump' event and then the Taj Mahal in Agra. He arrived in Delhi in the evening. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)