Protest Outside Jamia University Gate Shifted Ahead of Polling Today

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Ahead of the voting for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the road outside gate number 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia has been cleared and protest has been shifted to gate number 4.This decision was taken due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in view of polling in the national capital.On Thursday, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had announced that their protest which was being held on the gate number 7 of the university will be shifted to the gate number 4. However, the JCC had said the protest will be conducted at the gate no 7 of the varsity from February 9, a day after the assembly poll in the national capital."Respecting the Model Code of Conduct that prohibits canvassing by political parties within 100 meters of a polling station, we have decided to move our protest to the gate no 4 of the university, even though we are not a political party," JCC had said in a statement."It is only for February 7 and 8 and the protest shall continue at the gate no 7, from February 9 onwards," it added.This comes after the varsity administration on Thursday wrote to the students stating that the request would be "considered in the larger interest of all stakeholders."In a letter to the students of JCC and Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI), the administration asked them to consider the Delhi Police's request and clear the gate number 7, which has become the protest site.The protests have been going on in and around the university premises since the passage of the citizenship law in December last year.An incident of firing had taken place near gate number five of the university on Sunday night. No injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)

