Protestors Have Cleared out from Jaffarabad, Maujpur: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Crime, Satish Golcha on Wednesday said that protesters have left sites of protest in Jaffarabad and Maujpur in northeast Delhi and the situation is under control."The protesters have left the Jaffarabad Metro station and the Maujpur Chowk is also clear. Now, 66 Foota road is absolutely clear of all protests," Golcha told media persons here. On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days.It was the third meeting chaired by the Home Minister in less than 24 hours.Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also attended the meeting, which started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm.Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi.At least 13 persons lost their lives and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in North-East Delhi since Monday. (ANI)

