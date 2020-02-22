PSUs Should Be Given Freedom to Take Decisions: Swamy

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said public sector undertakings should be given freedom to take decisions and operate according to market dynamics.

India should recognise the strength of the PSUs, the BJP MP said, addressing the 18th edition of NALCO Lecture Series on 'Relevance of PSUs in Shaping New India'.

"The public sectors are important for the development of India and these sectors need to be encouraged to prosper. The PSUs should be given freedom to take decisions and operate in sync with the market dynamics," Swamy said.

Swamy also said he is opposed to the disinvestment of Air India. "This is mostly because there are areas where private sectors cannot meet India's aspirations... There are certain sectors that can be explored and developed by PSUs only," he said.

The public sectors should move beyond profit making and focus on multi-dimensional objectives, the BJP lawmaker said, adding, PSUs need to be ready to compete in terms of commercial principles.

