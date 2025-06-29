Pune, June 29: Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested a self-proclaimed godman for allegedly practising black magic, cheating people and secretly keeping a watch on them through a mobile phone, stated a senior police official. The accused, identified as Prasad Bhimrao Tamdar (29) was running an ashram in the Bavdhan area under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police area, where he claimed to provide solutions to various issues of people through astrology and black magic.

According to police officials, Tamdar would ask his visitors to download an app on their mobiles, which would give him access to their phones. He would then ask his visitors to engage in sexual acts with women, including sex workers and he watched secretly on his phone. As per the District Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bapu Bangar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, four complaints had been filed against the accused. Jalna Shocker: Fed Up of Constant Harassment by Self-Styled Godman, Man Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra; Accused Arrested.

Tamdar has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Aghori practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, on June 12, the Chhattisgarh Police had booked 21 individuals in Raipur for allegedly detaining and assaulting three people on the suspicion of practising black magic. Pune Horror: Man Has Forced Sex With Estranged Wife, Then Squeezes Haldi-Kumkum Smeared Lemon Into Her Private Parts in Black Magic Ritual Over Alimony Row in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The incident occurred on the night of March 13 during Holika Dahan celebrations, but an FIR was registered only on June 9, following a directive from a local court in Raipur. In their complaint, the victims identified as Tilak Sahu, Naresh Sahu and Amar Singh Sahu alleged that the group of people held them hostage after suspecting that the victims were practising black magic at the crematorium of the village. The victims alleged that the accused looted their valuables, forced them to wear garlands made of slippers, smeared black colour on their faces, paraded them semi-naked through the village, rubbed chilli powder on bleeding wounds, and repeatedly tortured them even after they fell unconscious.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)