Pune, April 15: In a deeply disturbing case, a man allegedly had forced sex with his estranged wife and then squeezed a lemon into her private parts in a shocking black magic ritual in Pune’s Pimpli Chinchwad. The shocking incident, which reportedly took place in 2023, came to light after the woman filed a formal complaint at the Sangvi Police Station in Pune on April 11, 2025.

According to the Civic Mirror report, the 36-year-old complainant, who has been living separately from her husband due to ongoing marital disputes, visited his residence to collect school-related items for their two children. During this visit, she alleges that her husband, who was intoxicated, threatened her at knifepoint and coerced her into having sex with him.

The situation escalated when he allegedly applied turmeric (haldi) and vermilion (kumkum) to lemon slices and forcibly inserted them into her private parts, claiming to have cast a spell on her to harm her mentally. He further threatened to kill her if she disclosed the assault to anyone.

Initially, the survivor kept the incident to herself out of fear but later confided in her mother and aunt. With their support and the assistance of social activist Deepak Kamble, she approached the police to seek justice.

Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bansode of Sangvi Police Station confirmed that a case had been registered based on the woman’s account. “Though the charges fall under sections punishable with less than seven years of imprisonment, a thorough investigation is underway, led by a female officer,” he said. The police have initiated legal proceedings, and further investigation is ongoing.

