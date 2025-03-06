Mumbai, March 6: A 30-year-old man reportedly died by suicide after enduring persistent harassment from a self-styled godman in Maharashtra's Jalna. The incident occurred on Monday, March 3, prompting police to arrest the 45-year-old accused the following day.

According to police inspector Kiran Bidve, the victim and his 25-year-old wife had visited a temple in Buldhana's Dhamangaon where they encountered the accused. Subsequently, he began harassing the couple with unsolicited phone calls and unreasonable demands. Maharashtra: Man Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 16 Lakh in Stock Market Crash in Nashik, Investigation Underway.

The accused allegedly claimed that the couple's daughter was his and insisted they hand her over. When they refused, he resorted to intimidation, sending threatening notes to the victim and harassing his wife. Overwhelmed by the relentless harassment, the victim tragically took his life by hanging from a tree. Following the incident, police launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the accused in Gummi village, Buldhana district, on Tuesday.

In Nashik, a 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after setting himself on fire in Pimpalgaon Bahula on Wednesday evening following a massive INR 16 lakh loss in the stock market. The deceased, identified as Rajendra Kolhe, hailed from Vitai in Chandwad taluka and was working in a private bank in Nashik. Aurangabad Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Farm Lake in Maharashtra's Khupta Village, Leaves Suicide Note With Demand of Maratha Reservation.

According to police, Kolhe initially worked at a private investment firm and invested his money in the stock market instead of sending it home. However, after suffering heavy losses, he left the investment firm and took up a job at a private bank in Myco Circle. His financial troubles, coupled with outstanding debts, left him in severe distress.

