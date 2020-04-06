Punjab Allows Inter-district, Interstate Movement of Honey, Bee Colonies

Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus-triggered curfew, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked all deputy Commissioners to allow the inter-district and interstate movement of bee colonies, honey and other beehive products.

The move was in line with the advisory issued to the state by the National Bee Board on March 28, said a government release here.

Notably, Punjab contributes over 50 percent of honey export from the country.

Expressing concern over the plight of honey bees, which are living creatures and need constant care, Singh ordered immediate steps for their protection, and to save the beekeeping trade.

The CM, who also holds the agriculture portfolio, had directed Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Viswajeet Khanna to issue an advisory in this regard to mitigate the hardships being faced by the bee-keepers across the state in these trying times.

According to the advisory, all deputy commissioners will ensure necessary steps to allow migration of bee colonies, honey and other beehive products to and from other districts and states to help beekeepers and beekeeping during the COVID-19 curbs.

The advisory further states that necessary restrictions relating to the health protocols, including social distancing, use of masks, hand wash etc., should be maintained meticulously and regular compliance reports should be submitted in this regard.

The advisory also directed deputy and assistant directors of horticulture to assist deputy commissioners in ensuring hassle-free movement and migration of bee-colonies.

