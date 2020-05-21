Radio Mirchi is the Best Lockdown Entertainment Partner with 40 Million Listeners, States IRS Survey

New Delhi [India] May 21 (ANI/OMSL): In these times of lockdown, Radio Mirchi and its advertising partners are celebrating with some good news.India's love with Radio Mirchi continues - it is now the only private FM company with more than 40 million listeners, as per the reputed IRS data released for Q4, 2019.Not only does Radio Mirchi lead its competition nationally, it is the #1 station in 25 cities - including the largest six cities. Mirchi holds leadership in Delhi with 42.9L listeners, Mumbai with 34.6L, Kolkata with 9.6L, Hyderabad with 7.6L, Ahmedabad with7.6L and Pune with a whopping 16.3L.Surveys by IRS are widely trusted; they are used by advertisers, media houses, agencies and government organisations. IRS Q4 2019 covered a sample of 3.28L households and the fieldwork was done between Nov 2018- March 2020.This isn't the first time that Mirchi has been at the No 1 position in the IRS survey, but it is the first time that any radio station has reached the milestone of 40 million listener, ever since IRS started!Indeed for advertisers, investing in Mirchi'sreach and solutions is the safest bet, especially during Covid-19 as Radio listenership has gone up in this period, assuring brands of the widest reach with exceptionally high ROI.Mirchi also has the digital strength of having the biggest radio website, throbbing social media handles & 170 powerful RJs across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube giving out regular, authentic and timely updates in an entertaining manner."Spreading happiness to all- take a quick look around and you will find the presence of Radio Mirchi almost everywhere. Mirchi is India's largest private FM radio station, it also streams 34 online radio stations through Gaana, 10 of which are FM and 24 are live radio stations across varied genres. Did you know that Radio Mirchi can also be heard on Amazon Alexa? We have delighted listeners with the popular Mirchi Music Awards & Mirchi Top 20. The foot-tapping music that you hear in T3 International Airport of Delhi and Hyderabad Airport is also by Mirchi. It is also the very first Indian brand to go international in the UAE and USA. The Mirchi brand truly has unlimited potential. Continuous growth in listenership in the Radio business, where the brand first started & has now touched the 40mn listeners milestone, feels very good," said Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL.So, trust the choice of 40 Million Indians, tune in and beat the lockdown blues away, the Mirchi way!This story is provided by OMS - A Division of Times Internet Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OMSL - A Division of Times Internet Ltd)

