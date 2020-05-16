Rahul Gandhi Meets Migrant Workers in Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with migrant workers who were walking near Sukhdev Vihar flyover here to return to their home states.Party workers later arranged vehicles to take them to their home state."I have come from Haryana and have to go to Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh," said Monu, one of the migrant workers.Devendra, also a migrant worker, said Rahul Gandhi got vehicles arranged for them. "He said he will help us reach our homes and arranged vehicles for us. He gave us food, water and masks," Devendra said.Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said they got to know that migrant workers were being detained. "We talked to police after which they agreed that they will allow two people to go together. Our volunteers are taking them to their homes. We are sending two people together," he said.Police sources, however, said it is misinformation that migrants who met with Rahul Gandhi were detained by police. They said as per rules migrants were not allowed to board a vehicle as a large group, which some Congress workers offered.Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the special financial package announced by the Centre as the country continues its fight against coronavirus. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 will end on Sunday. (ANI)

