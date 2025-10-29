Muzaffarpur, October 29: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a staunch attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he would 'do anything for votes'. Addressing an election rally at Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, Gandhi reiterated his "vote theft" allegations, accusing PM Modi of attempting to steal votes in the Bihar elections. The Congress leader said, "He (PM Modi) just wants your vote. If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can make him do anything. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance, he will dance."

"They are engaged in stealing your votes. Because they want to end this election disease, I am telling you, they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar," he added. Further, he accused PM Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of "attacking" the Constitution. Earlier, Gandhi had levelled the allegation in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Amit Shah Jibes at Mahagathbandhan’s ‘Parivarvaad’ During Darbhanga Rally; Highlights BJP Fielding Young Face Maithili Thakur.

"Whatever you have got till date, be it vote, education, or health, is because of the Constitution. Narendra Modi and the RSS are attacking it. When they steal votes, they attack it. They attack Ambedkar's Constitution. When they hollow out any institution of India, when they give the post of Vice Chancellor to an RSS man, they attack the Constitution, and I am telling you that we will protect the Constitution, and no one can destroy it," the Congress leader said during the election rally. Gandhi said that the Prime Minister has "nothing to do with Chhath Puja," claiming he took a dip in his "swimming pool" rather than the River Yamuna in Delhi.

He said, "There's no Yamuna there; there's a pond there. Narendra Modi went to bathe in his swimming pool. He has nothing to do with the Yamuna. He has nothing to do with Chhath Puja." This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi alleged that the BJP government created "fake Yamuna" for PM Modi to take a dip during Chhath Puja. "Rekha Gupta's government created a fake Yamuna at Vasudev Ghat for making Reels and Videos. Filtered water from the Ganga was poured into it, and it was claimed that the Yamuna had been cleaned," AAP wrote on X on Tuesday.

Gandhi addressed a joint rally with the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, opening his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 2025 Bihar election is the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan’s Manifesto for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From One Job per Family to Old Pension Scheme and Scrapping Waqf Bill Key Pledges in ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

