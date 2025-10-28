Patna, October 28: With just two weeks left for the Bihar Assembly elections, the political battle in the state is heating up as the Opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, takes the lead by unveiling its manifesto titled "Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran." The elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14. The ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP, is yet to release its manifesto. The Mahagathbandhan’s campaign, spearheaded by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, has focused on jobs, governance, and welfare schemes aimed at addressing unemployment and social inequality. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Expels 27 Leaders, Including 2 Sitting and 4 Former MLAs, for ‘Anti-Party Activities’ Ahead of Polls.

The manifesto lays out an ambitious plan to transform Bihar’s economy and empower its people, with promises ranging from employment guarantees to women’s welfare, education, and healthcare reforms. It also seeks to restore the Old Pension Scheme, revive rural industries, and ensure transparency in governance. Calling it a "new deal for Bihar’s youth and working class," the Opposition alliance aims to position itself as the agent of change in a state long battling poverty and migration. Let’s look at the key pledges highlighted in the Mahagathbandhan’s 2025 election manifesto. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan Releases Poll Manifesto, Calls It ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’ (Watch Video).

Key Promises In Mahagathbandhan’s "Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran" Manifesto

One Job per Family: The Mahagathbandhan promises a government job for one member of every family within 20 days of assuming power, aiming to tackle unemployment and boost household income across Bihar. Regularisation of Contract Workers: All contractual, outsourced, and scheme-based employees, including Jeevika Didis, Anganwadi, and Shiksha Mitra workers, will be made permanent with fixed salaries and benefits. Old Pension Scheme (OPS): The alliance pledges to restore the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, ensuring post-retirement financial security and stability. Mai-Behin Maan Yojana: Women will receive INR 2,500 per month under this welfare scheme, with additional support through the BETI and MAI initiatives for education, income, and housing. Free Electricity and Social Security Pension: Every family will get 200 units of free power, while widows, the elderly, and persons with disabilities will receive monthly pensions under an expanded social security network. Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development: The alliance promises guaranteed crop purchases at MSP, loan waivers, revival of mandis, and higher wages under MNREGA for rural growth. Free Healthcare for All: An INR 25 lakh health insurance plan under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana will ensure quality medical care, with upgraded district hospitals and super-speciality services. Education and Youth Empowerment: Free education up to graduation, laptops for students, and new colleges in every subdivision aim to uplift Bihar’s youth and enhance employability. Caste Census and Reservation Expansion: The manifesto supports a caste census, increased reservations for OBCs, EBCs, SCs, and STs, and laws to include these in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Scrapping of Waqf Amendment Act: The alliance vows to repeal the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling it unconstitutional, and promises transparent management of Waqf properties and protection of minority rights.

The Mahagathbandhan manifesto also lays out plans for economic revival through industrial development, proposing IT parks, SEZs, new expressways, and an educational city to attract investment and create jobs. It promises free travel for competitive exams, measures against paper leaks, and stricter policing with zero tolerance for crime. The alliance also pledges to enhance women’s safety, protect minority rights, and modernise governance through digital systems, ensuring transparency and efficiency across sectors.

