Darbhanga, October 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a sharp jibe at the Mahagathbandhan alliance for favouring family members in leadership positions rather than capable political leaders, contrasting it with how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 25-year-old Maithili Thakur. "We gave a ticket to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, who has no political background. Can this ever happen in RJD or Congress? Lalu ji wants to make his son (Tejashwi Yadav) the Chief Minister and Sonia ji wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister," Amit Shah said while addressing a public rally in Darbhanga.

Shah further expressed confidence in Maithili Thakur wining the elections and becoming the pride of Mithila region. "As soon as Maithili ji stood, the 'Mahathagbandhan' said many things against her. But now I will tell the party of Lalu Yadav (RJD), Maithili will win and will be the voice and pride of Mithilia," he said. BJP's Maithili Thakur is one of the youngest candidates in the elections, contesting from the Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga. She is going to be facing off against RJD candidate Binod Mishra. Mahagathbandhan’s Manifesto for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From One Job per Family to Old Pension Scheme and Scrapping Waqf Bill Key Pledges in ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’.

While criticising the Congress-RJD alliance further, the Union Home Minister slammed the parties for not taking a strong stance in punishing terrorists, and allowing them to escape from India. "The Congress Party, Lalu, and their allies had been protecting Article 370 for 70 years. Prime Minister Modi abolished Article 370 forever on August 5, 2019. There was a time when terrorists would leave India's soil, there would be no response. They attacked Puri, Pulwama Pahalgam. At first a surgical strike was carried out, the second time an air strike was conducted, and the third time, Operation Sindoor was executed, during which Pakistan was cleaned up." he said.

Shah further thanked the constituents of Darbhanga in making an NDA candidate win 9 out of 10 assembly constituencies in the district, and called for having a 100 per cent strike rate this time around in the district. "I have come here to thank the people of Mithila, of Darbhanga. In elections, 9 out of 10 seats had been given to NDA. Why leave 1 seat? Brothers and sisters, now all the 10 seats need to be put in the pocket of Narendra Modi," he said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan Leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav To Address Joint Rallies in Sakra and Darbhanga Today.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

