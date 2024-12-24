Kotputli (Rajasthan) [India], December 24 (ANI): Rescue operations are underway to save a 3.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Kiratpur village of Kotputli in Rajasthan

Authorities including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration, have been working tirelessly to ensure her safe recovery.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 24, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sub Division Magistrate (SDM) Brajesh Choudhary stated that significant progress has been made in the operation and NDRF has been trying to pull the toddler out of the borewell.

"The teams of NDRF, SDRF and administration have been trying to carry out the rescue operations. We have placed a ring below the girl so we are hoping we can rescue her soon... There has been no deterioration in the girl's medical conditions..." Chaudhary said while speaking to the media.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 24 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

However, SDRF Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar highlighted the challenges posed by the surrounding soil. "The soil around her is compacted due to moisture, making it difficult to dig further. Despite these hurdles, we are trying our best and are unsure of the time required," Kumar added.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said "We are trying to reach the girl but because there is a lot of soil around her we have not been able to rescue her right now. The soil around her is set due to the moisture but we are trying to dig in the moisture... As of now, we are not sure how much time it will take but we are trying our best..."

Teams from the district administration, along with medical personnel, have been on-site since the incident was reported, ensuring safety protocols are maintained. Local authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure that the rescue operations can proceed without interruptions.

Rescue operations often face immense challenges, especially in cases involving borewell accidents due to their narrow and deep structure can be difficult to navigate.

Authorities have deployed specialised equipment and techniques to assist with the operation, which involves carefully digging and securing the area around the borewell to prevent further complications.

On December 12, a 5-year-old boy tragically lost his life after being trapped for three days in a 150-foot borewell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)