Rajasthan's COVID-19 Count Rises to 6,146

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 (ANI): With 131 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rises to 6,146, as per the Health Department's latest bulletin issued on Thursday.The total number of cases are inclusive of 2,574 active COVID-19 patients. With 18 recoveries, the number of recovered patients has also risen to 3,422.Three new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state on Thursday, taking the number of deaths to 150.India in the last 24 hours has reported 5,609, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

