Tinsukia, January 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday slammed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for not wearing a traditional Northeast 'gamcha' at Rashtrapati Bhawan, accusing the Gandhi family of persistent disrespect and neglect towards the region. He urged Rahul Gandhi to refrain from seeking votes until showing genuine respect. Speaking to the reporters here, CM Sarma said, "Yesterday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, a ceremony was organised. An arrangement was made for a 'gamcha' or piece of cloth from the Northeast to be given to the guests. When Rahul Gandhi was given a 'gamcha', he refused it. This is not the first time. Whenever he comes to Assam, he is given a 'gamcha' and refuses to take it."

"The whole Gandhi family has never respected the North East. They never worked for us and instead, insulted us. I condemn what happened yesterday. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that till you are ready to give respect to the North East, you should not come here asking for votes," he added. The Assam CM's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi made a brief appearance at the President of India's At Home reception on Republic Day. Gandhi, however, did not join the queue of waiting Ministers and instead chose to go and sit with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, sources said. BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrespecting Northeast Culture at Rashtrapati Bhavan Event; Claims He Ignored President Droupadi Murmu’s Request to Wear Patka Twice (See Pics).

Sources said that the Congress president chose to leave the occasion early, along with Rahul Gandhi. They said it is a breach of established protocol, which requires that visitors wait for the President's departure before leaving the occasion. On Monday, many BJP leaders accused Rahul Gandhi of "disrespecting the culture and people of North-East" by "choosing not to wear Patka". Sarma strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi's actions, which he believed "reinforced a perception of disregard towards the North."

According to BJP leaders, the Patka was worn by everyone at the Home reception, including President Murmu, PM Modi, and foreign dignitaries. "Times may change, but the attitude of the de facto supremo of the Congress party, Mr Rahul Gandhi, regrettably appears unchanged. In an act that was deeply insensitive and insulting to the people of the entire North East, Gandhi chose not to wear the traditional Patka, a symbol of the region's rich cultural heritage, at the reception hosted by the Hon'ble President of India this evening," the Assam CM said in a post on X.

"From the President and the Prime Minister to foreign dignitaries, everyone wore the Patka with respect and pride. Gandhi alone stood apart, reinforcing a perception of disregard towards the North East. Such conduct explains why his party has lost the trust of the region and much of the country. Yet, this repeated insensitivity continues," he added. However, the Congress hit back, sharing a picture of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh without the Patka. ‘Darpok’ Remark on Rahul Gandhi: Former Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmad Claims Threats to Life, Says ‘This Is Against the Principles of Democracy’.

"The 2016 batch of betrayer must stop this nonsense. Why is Rajnath Singh ji not wearing the North east patka then? Stop dragging the Hon'ble President into your cheap politics," posted Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)