New Delhi, January 26: A fresh political controversy erupted on Republic Day as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of disrespecting the culture of the Northeast. The ruling party claimed that Gandhi chose not to wear a traditional "Patka" (ceremonial scarf) during the "At Home" reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening.

According to BJP leaders and social media posts from high-ranking officials, the theme of this year’s "At Home" reception was dedicated to the North-Eastern states of India. Guests, including President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and various foreign dignitaries, were seen wearing the traditional Northeastern Patka, a symbol of the region’s rich cultural heritage. BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya alleged on X (formerly Twitter) that Rahul Gandhi remained the only prominent figure not wearing the attire, despite the President reportedly requesting him to do so. Malviya claimed that Gandhi declined the request even after being reminded twice during the event. Rahul Gandhi Attends President Droupadi Murmu’s At-Home Reception, Does Not Exchange Greetings With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

BJP Intensifies Attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the charge against the Congress leader, describing the act as "deeply insensitive." Sarma stated that Gandhi’s refusal to don the traditional garment reinforced a "perception of disregard" toward the Northeast. "From the President and the Prime Minister to foreign dignitaries, everyone wore the Patka with respect and pride. Mr. Gandhi alone stood apart," Sarma wrote on X. He further suggested that such conduct is why the Congress party has seen a decline in trust across the region. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla echoed these sentiments, labeling the refusal as not only an insult to the people of the Northeast but also to the office of the President.

Seating Protocol Dispute

The garment row added to an already tense atmosphere between the government and the opposition. Earlier in the day, the Congress party had flagged a "protocol mess-up" regarding the seating arrangements at the Republic Day parade. Congress leaders pointed out that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, were seated in the third row. The party argued that as constitutional post-holders, they should have been accorded front-row seating alongside other senior dignitaries. PM Narendra Modi Shares Republic Day 2026 Highlights, Calls for Strengthening Constitutional Values to Realise ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Watch Video).

BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrespecting Northeast Culture

Times may change, but the attitude of the de facto supremo of the Congress party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, regrettably appears unchanged. In an act that was deeply insensitive and insulting to the people of the entire North East, Mr. Gandhi chose not to wear the traditional Patka, a… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 26, 2026

At today’s At-Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the theme proudly celebrated the North-East. From the Prime Minister to E.U. leaders and foreign envoys, all guests wore the traditional North-Eastern Patka as a mark of respect and inclusion. Only Rahul Gandhi chose not to… pic.twitter.com/AhTlLb5Mzh — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 26, 2026

Context of the ‘At Home’ Event

The "At Home" reception is a long-standing Republic Day tradition where the President invites leaders, diplomats, and prominent citizens to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens. This year’s focus on the Northeast featured vibrant artistic displays and regional cuisine, aimed at celebrating the integration and cultural diversity of India’s "Seven Sisters" and Sikkim. The Congress party has yet to issue a formal response to the specific allegations regarding the Patka, though party workers have previously dismissed similar BJP criticisms as attempts to distract from larger national issues.

