Rs 183 Lakh Sanctioned for Medical Assistance in J-K

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 183.59 lakh as medical assistance for chronic disease patients and victims of road accidents and natural incidents.Under the Cancer Treatment Management Fund for Poor (CTMFFP), Murmu sanctioned Rs 123.38 lakh for the poor patients suffering from cancer.L-G also sanctioned Rs 22.63 lakh for people under the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Aid Trust Scheme and Rs 37.58 lakh was allotted under the J&K Relief Fund. (ANI)

