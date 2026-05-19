San Diego Police Say They Are Responding to an Active Shooter at a Local Islamic Center

San Diego police are responding to an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Officer Anthony Carrasco says they believe people have been shot.

Aerial television footage shows a heavy police presence outside the mosque.

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The mosque is in a heavily residential neighborhood about 9 miles (14 km) north of downtown San Diego. It is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 01:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).