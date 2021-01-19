Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left for London to commence the shooting of his next film Sangeen. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen at the airport, wearing a black outfit and a face mask, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Channels His ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ Character As He Wishes His Fans on New Year (Watch Video)

“Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On! #SangeenStartsInLondon," he wrote. "Sangeen", directed by Jaideep Chopra, also features actor Elnaaz Nourozi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Credits ‘Struggling’ Days for Today’s Success, Says ‘Learned a Lot from Those Times’

Check Out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram Post Below:

Gurjeet Singh is producing the project. Siddiqui and Nourozi have previously worked together on Netflix original series "Sacred Games".

