Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the acclaimed Bollywood actor, is all set to make his Tamil debut with the upcoming film Saindhav. To mark the occasion of his birthday, the makers of the movie have revealed an intriguing poster, generating excitement among fans. The poster showcases Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a captivating avatar, hinting at the intriguing storyline and his potential to deliver a remarkable performance in the Tamil industry. Saindhav will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: From Munnabhai MBBS to Dev D, 5 Times Afwaah Actor Played Nameless Characters Before He Found Recognition.

Check Out The Poster Here:

Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie features Shraddha Srinath as Magognya, Ruhani Sharma as Dr. Renu, and Andrea Jeremiah as Jasmine. Recently, the character posters were also released, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. With Santosh Narayanan composing the music, S Manikandan handling cinematography, and Garry BH taking charge of editing, the film promises a compelling audio-visual experience. Saindhav: Daggubati Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Film to Release on Dec 22, 2023 (View Poster).

Touted to be a pan-Indian production, Saindhav aims for a wide release across all South Indian languages, in addition to Hindi. The makers have set their sights on a Christmas release, targeting December 22 to bring this eagerly awaited film to the audience. As fans eagerly anticipate more updates, the anticipation for Saindhav continues to grow, promising a thrilling cinematic experience this holiday season.