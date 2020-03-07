Sangh Ideologue M G Vaidya Feted

Nagpur, Mar 7 (PTI)Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that M G Vaidya, senior ideologue of the organisation, and his family were exemplars of the Sangh's ideals and values.

Vaidya was felicitated at a program here ahead of his 97th birthday on March 11.

"Suppose tomorrow some magic happens and except one RSS volunteer ("swayamsevak") and his family all other volunteers vanish, this remaining one family and the volunteer can create the entire RSS by themselves," Bhagwat said.

Vaidya and his family were exemplars of such a family, representing the organisation's values, he said.

The RSS went through a lot of ordeals in its initial days and every volunteer had to pay a cost for being part of the Sangh and they are still paying that cost, he added.

Vaidya, in his speech, said whatever he was, it was because of the Sangh.

He also mentioned that the Sangh's `Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Vibhag (all India publicity wing)' started because of him, and he was the "first spokesperson of the Sangh".

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who was also present on the occasion, praised Vaidya as an "ideal swayamsevak".

Vaidya left his teaching job in a college to work for the Sangh and started working at Tarun Bharat, a mouthpiece of the organiation, he said.

"It is very rare that a person is a successful professor, journalist as well as a dedicated worker," Gadkari said.

