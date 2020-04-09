Saudi-led Coalition Puts Military Operations in Yemen on Hold for 2 Weeks

World. (File Image)

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 9 (Sputnik/ANI): The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has put military operations on hold for two weeks, the state Saudi media reported Wednesday.Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki has been cited by the SPA news agency as saying that the ceasefire will take effect at noon on Thursday (9:00 GMT).The Arab coalition has been fighting Houthis since 2015 at the request of Yemen's UN-recognized government.The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, urged the warring parties last month to stop military action and ramp up efforts to counter the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (Sputnik/ANI)

