Washington DC, February 15: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that member states of the newly formed Board of Peace have pledged over USD 5 billion towards humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, ahead of a key meeting scheduled for February 19. In a post on the Truth Social Platform, Trump said, "On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts."

He added that member states have committed " thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans," and stressed that "Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization." Trump said the Board of Peace was formally celebrated in Davos, Switzerland, last month with two dozen founding members and described it as having "unlimited potential." He claimed that a plan he released in October for a permanent end to the conflict in Gaza had been unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council and that humanitarian aid had been facilitated at record speed alongside the release of hostages. Donald Trump Invites India to Join US-Led Gaza ‘Board of Peace’: Report.

"The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honour to serve as its Chairman," Trump said. Earlier, on January 26, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that 20 additional countries had "signed up to join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace," but did not disclose the names of the new participants. Leavitt said the Board of Peace, originally mandated by the UN Security Council to oversee the management of Gaza for the next two years, is now being positioned by the Trump administration to address conflicts elsewhere. She acknowledged that the initiative has faced resistance from some Western nations, uneasy about what they view as the board's attempt to sideline the United Nations.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Leavitt also described the return of the last remaining Israeli hostage from Gaza as a "huge foreign policy feat" for Trump, Israel and the global community. The announcement follows Trump's signing of the charter to formally launch his "Board of Peace" initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22. Trump had previously described the body as potentially the "most prestigious board ever formed." Calling it a "very exciting day, long in the making," Trump said, "We're going to have peace in the world," adding, "And we're all stars."

In his opening remarks, Trump said, "Just one year ago, the world was actually on fire, a lot of people didn't know it," but claimed "many good things are happening" and that threats worldwide "are really calming down." Trump said his administration was "settling eight wars" and claimed "a lot of progress" had been made towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine. The initiative originated from the US president's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan endorsed by the UN Security Council, but has since expanded beyond its original scope. Administration officials said around 35 nations had committed to join, while 60 received invitations, with Trump suggesting the new body could assume roles currently held by the United Nations. Board of Peace on Gaza Unveiled by Donald Trump in Davos: What It Is and List of Members.

Trump said, "We have a lot of great people that want to join," during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, whose country has confirmed membership. He added that some leaders required parliamentary approval before committing, while other countries not invited were seeking inclusion. Defending the inclusion of Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders, Trump said he wanted "everybody" who was powerful and could "get the job done."

Several European allies declined to participate, citing concerns about the board's expanded mandate and its impact on the international system under the UN Charter. The UK also said it would not sign the treaty during Trump's ceremony, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said, referencing concerns over Putin's invitation. Earlier, according to a copy of the charter cited by media outlets, it was reported that countries seeking permanent membership would need to contribute USD 1 billion, while non-paying members would receive a three-year mandate. The charter also designates Trump as permanent chairman even after leaving office. Trump linked the initiative to his approach on Iran and said it played a role in securing the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. "If we didn't do that, there was no chance of making peace," he said.